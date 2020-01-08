A GROUP of teenagers led police officers on a woodland chase in Rogiet after a crash following an alleged car theft.

A police helicopter was also deployed during the response to the incident, which happened at around 8.30am last Sunday, January 5.

Five teenagers, from Newport, Caldicot, and Rogiet, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said officers had been called to reports of a crash in Caldicot Road (B4245), Rogiet.

The driver and passengers of the vehicle involved had allegedly run off into the nearby woodland, but were later detained by officers.

Police then found that the vehicle had been stolen from an address in Rogiet.

Those arrested - two girls and three boys - have all been released under investigation.

No injuries were reported.