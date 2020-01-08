OPPORTUNITIES to prevent suicides among children and young people in Wales - identified in a recent study - must be followed through, said Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle.

Ms Neagle has called on First Minister Mark Drakeford to act after the review, published by Public Health Wales and Swansea University, which examined the deaths of the 33 children and young people in Wales who died by suicide between 2013 and 2017.

A number of themes and opportunities were identified in the review as targets for preventing future suicides.

Ms Neagle, who wrote the foreword on the review and recently set up a cross-party assembly group on suicide prevention, used a question to the First Minister to ask him to make a commitment to implement these recommendations.

She said: "The loss of every one of the 33 young people included in that review is an immense tragedy which will have devastated families, schools, friends and whole communities.

"I believe the review is the closest thing we have to retrospective recommendations from those young people about what could have helped them and how we could prevent future deaths."

In reply, the First Minister Mark Drakeford said he recognised that a death by suicide caused a ripple of effects on the lives of people left, not simply in the immediate family but among friends and other organisations who had known the child or young person.

"It is a report for the whole of the Government, looking to see that, wherever vulnerable young people are in touch with public services - devolved and non-devolved - the signs that may be there, the causes that may be identifiable, are recognised and acted upon, in line with the recommendations of the report," he said.