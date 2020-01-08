A NEW study topic which includes a collaboration between Monmouth Schools Pre-Prep and Nursery and local farms was launched yesterday.

Trips to farms and other food production services in Monmouthshire will form a significant part of the new Yum Yum study topic.

Staff from Kiddy Cook cookery classes ran a workshop at the school this week

The topic will also include visiting places further afield, and inviting cookery experts into school.

Staff at Monmouth Schools Pre-Prep and Nursery are hoping that the changes to the curriculum will help the children to learn more about food from around the world, where it originates from and how it is produced.

As part of the creative curriculum, the youngsters will also be taught about sustainability and how to make eco-friendly and healthy choices.

Matt Wren, senior deputy head at the school, said the changes are a good opportunity for children to broaden their learning.

“We will be working alongside and visiting local farms as well as larger companies such as Cadbury World,” Mr Wren added.

