THREE men have appeared in court to deny killing a 22-year-old Newport man.

Conlan Dunnion, Perrie Dunwell and Euan Peters pleaded not guilty to the alleged murder of Shafiul Islam last November.

Dunnion, aged 22, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, Newport, Perrie Dunwell, aged 32, from Cold Mill Road, Newport, and Euan Peters, aged 40, from Dros-y-Morfa, Rumney, Cardiff, were remanded in custody after the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Mr Islam died after being found injured at a house in Tewkesbury Walk, in the Shaftesbury area of Newport, on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

The three are due to stand trial on May 18.