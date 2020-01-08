IF YOU'RE trying to avoid the attention of the police, driving into a police headquarters road sign probably isn't the best way to go about it.

But this is what one driver did yesterday, January 7, around 10pm.

The driver of a BMW appears to have mounted a grass verge and crashed into a police headquarters sign.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Is it something we said?

"Or perhaps it was the drink talking.

"One in custody for TWOC (taking without consent) and failing to provide a breath sample."

It is not clear where the driver crashed, but the police force who shared the incident cover Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Torfaen.

