IF YOU'RE trying to avoid the attention of the police, driving into a police headquarters road sign probably isn't the best way to go about it.
But this is what one driver did yesterday, January 7, around 10pm.
The driver of a BMW appears to have mounted a grass verge and crashed into a police headquarters sign.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Is it something we said?
"Or perhaps it was the drink talking.
"One in custody for TWOC (taking without consent) and failing to provide a breath sample."
It is not clear where the driver crashed, but the police force who shared the incident cover Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Torfaen.
