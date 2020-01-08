POLICE have launched a fresh appeal for help after a serious assault in Newport caused a victim to suffer a fractured skull, with the victim still receiving treatment in hospital a month after the incident.

The two men, a driver and passenger of a black saloon style car, got out of their car on West Street and then assaulted a 43-year-old man, who was standing on the roadside with another man.

The serious assault happened at the junction of Baneswell Road and West Street on Saturday, December 7 at about 7.20pm.

An appeal was launched immediately after the incident, but police have since renewed their call for help.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Officers are continuing to investigate this incident and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and those who may have dash cam footage.

"If you can help call us on 101 quoting reference number 1900451061."

You can also sent a message to Gwent Police's social media pages or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.