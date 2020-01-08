UPDATED 4.20pm: The A4042 has cleared, with little traffic. However, the surrounding area is showing signs of congestion. Drivers are experiencing long delays on Usk Road, Sunnybank Road and New Road.

UPDATED 3.35pm: The road has now re-opened, however heavy traffic still remains.

UPDATED 3.28pm: Traffic is spreading to the surrounding areas. The A4051, Station Road, New Road, Sunnybank Road, Usk Road and the Highway are all experiencing heavy traffic.

THERE has been a crash on the A4042 near Pontymoile and the road is closed southbound.

The incident is causing long delays.

The crash happened in between the Skewfields roundabout close to McDonalds and the New Inn roundabout, police have said.

Police have advised drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

READ MORE: