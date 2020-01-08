FREE support for those wanting to start their own business in Monmouthshire will continue to be available through Business Wales, it has been confirmed.

The Taking the Plunge initiative offers courses aimed at supporting budding entrepreneurs in the county by providing an understanding of how to turn their business ideas into reality.

Workshops will cover a variety of topics, including developing business ideas, sourcing finance, and marketing, and will take place on Tuesday January 28 and Wednesday February 19.

Councillor Bob Greenland, Cabinet Member for Enterprise at Monmouthshire County Council, said: “One of the council’s priorities is to support business and job creation. We are so pleased that Business Wales are offering free workshops for Monmouthshire residents.

“I would urge anyone who has an idea to get in touch and attend a workshop. I hope 2020 is the year many people start their own journey of self-discovery.”

MORE NEWS:

Sessions on January 28 will be at Abergavenny’s Youth Centre on Old Hereford Road, and will take place between 9.15am and 4pm, while the Bridges Centre in Monmouth will be hosting the sessions between the same times on February 19.

Councillor Bob Greenland

Melanie Phipps, Business Adviser at Business Wales, also praised the project and said it provides a “great starting point” for budding business owners.

“We know that across the Business Wales service the four-year survivability rate of start-ups is now 85 per cent, compared to 41 per cent for those who don’t access our support,” Ms Phipps added. “So if you live in Monmouthshire and are considering self-employment, please do come along.”

All Business Wales workshops are designed and delivered by experienced advisers and provide opportunities to ask questions and network with like-minded people.

For more information on venues and to book places, email southwales@businesswales.org.uk or call 01656 868500.

To find out how Business Wales can help start or develop your business, call 03000 603000, or visit www.businesswales.gov.wales/ for further information.