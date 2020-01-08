THIS unique detached family home in Newport - set in six acres of land, and with five double bedrooms, all with en-suites - has come onto the market.

But you will need deep pockets, because the property, in Pencoed Lane, in the Llanmartin area, is on the market for £1.2 million.

The house has excellent transport links with easy access onto the M4, while it also has views over the countryside towards the Celtic Manor and Wentwood Forest.

It is accessed via a private driveway through electric gates.

At the front there is a large courtyard, which provides off-road parking for several vehicles, and access into the triple detached garage.

The property has a spacious entrance hallway, with a curved staircase to the first floor.

The spacious kitchen/diner includes storage cupboards, granite worktops and integrated appliances, with room for a free-standing fridge/ freezer.

This room also benefits from air conditioning and a 'walk-in' fridge.

The main living room is located on the right of the property and has stunning views from the large bay window with room for furniture.

There is a dining room with space for a large dining table and chairs with access through two double doors to the patio seating area.

Off the kitchen to the back of the property is an orangery, which has picturesque views and four sets of patio doors bringing the outside in and making this area perfect for entertaining and family gatherings.

On the left side of the property is an additional sitting room with a storage cupboard for shoes and coats and a large bay window overlooking the front.

Off the sitting room is the games room with enough space for a full sized snooker table and bar area.

There is also a cloakroom with a toilet and sink downstairs, and a family bathroom featuring a further WC, sink and a panelled bath with a shower overhead.

Upstairs there are five double bedrooms, all of which have en-suite bathrooms.

The master bedroom also benefits from having a dressing area and an en-suite bathroom with a shower, bath, toilet and two sinks.

The fifth bedroom has a study or dressing room area at the back before leading out to a sun terrace.

There is also a stunning sun terrace with panoramic views and electric points for a hot tub.

Outside the gardens include a large patio area that wraps around most of the house and has spectacular views over to the Celtic Manor.

From the garden there is access to a triple garage with space above that could be converted into an annex/office (subject to planning).

The property is listed with Roberts, Newport. To view call 01633 267788.