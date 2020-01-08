A RESTAURANT chain is expanding by opening a new premises in Chepstow this month.

Mango House, which already has restaurants in Magor, Cardiff and Cefn Coed, is a family-run Indian cuisine.

The new Chepstow restaurant will open later this month at 13-14 Nelson Street, and will create around 10 jobs.

Mango House owner Jang Hussain said the decision to open up in the town came after so many people travelled from Chepstow to eat at his restaurants.

“We had a lot of people travelling to us from the area, so I thought why not bring it to them,” he said.

“As a community I feel Chepstow has a lot to offer in terms of being a cultural place. There is the castle, a lovely high street, and plenty of other great tourism opportunities.

“It’s an up and coming town and I think it embraces culture and wants nice restaurants, and that is why I wanted to expand there.

“We are proud of being a regular fixture in the area over the last 20 years, and we celebrate that by ensuring we cook quality food produced locally and bought from local suppliers.”

Mr Hussain will oversee the running of the four restaurants with the help of his three siblings and extended family.

Opening times in Chepstow will be 6pm to 11pm every day, and customers can order as well as eat in.