HERE'S a round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

GETHIN RICHARD HANCOCK, aged 34, of Waengron, Blaina, was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted the theft of telecommunications cabling belonging to BT Openreach.

He will be subject to an electronically-monitored curfew for 10 weeks and must pay compensation of £1,000.

GEMMA HUGHES, aged 26, of Gwaun Delyn Close, Blaina, was jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she pleaded guilty to the theft of telecommunications cabling belonging to BT Openreach.

She must pay compensation of £1,000.

TAJ UDDIN, aged 44, of Albert Street, Newport, was banned from the roads for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to being 11 times the drug-driving limit.

He had a level of cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his system which was 560 microgrammes per litre of blood.

Uddin was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

CALLUM QUEGAN, aged 23, of Medway Close, Bettws, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 21 months after he admitted a public order offence and obstructing a police constable.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £21 surcharge.

NELSON TOROMBA, aged 39, of St John's Road, Newport, was banned from the roads for 41 months after he admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was also jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months.

The defendant must pay £85 costs and a £115 surcharge.

LUKE WILLIAMS, aged 27, of Stow Hill, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood when required during an investigation into whether he had committed a road traffic offence.

He was also sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Williams must pay £150 costs and a £90 surcharge.

JAKE ANTHONY JOHN FLETCHER, aged 23, of York Terrace Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was banned from the roads for six months for driving without insurance.

He was convicted after the offence was proven by single justice procedure.

Fletcher was also fined £660 and must pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

RICHARD ANTHONY FAULKNER, aged 34, of Old Barn Way, Abergavenny, was banned from the roads for six months after he was found guilty in his absence of driving while using a mobile phone.

He was fined £100 and must pay £620 prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.

DANIEL JOSEPH HALL, aged 21, of Collingwood Crescent, Newport, was fined £240 after he admitted two counts of assault by beating and being drunk and disorderly.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

TAMMY BEASLEY, aged 42, of Ringland Centre, Newport, was banned from the roads for six months for driving without insurance.

She was convicted after the offence was proven by single justice procedure.

Beasley was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.