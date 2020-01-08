A WAR veteran from Newport interned at the notorious death camp Auschwitz will be included in a 12-metre anti-Semitism mural at a Premier League football club’s ground.

Ron Jones, known as the Goalkeeper of Auschwitz, died aged 102 last September - but he will be immortalised in a tribute at Stamford Bridge, home to Chelsea football club.

The Welshman, who was a British prisoner of war, was captured by German troops and taken to Auschwitz in October 1943, and remained there until the camp was liberated by the Americans in January 1945.

While at Auschwitz, he worked at the IG Farben chemical factory, but played in the Auschwitz Football League on his off day.

Mr Jones was also Britain's oldest poppy seller before retiring aged 101.

The mural will also feature Julius Hirsch, who won seven caps for Germany between 1911 and 1913 but was deported to Auschwitz in March 1943, later dying at the Nazi camp.

Hungary winger Arpad Weisz, who died at the camp in January 1944, will also be depicted.

The tribute is part of Chelsea’s Say No To Anti-Semitism campaign, and has been commissioned by club owner Roman Abramovich.

It is set to be unveiled on Holocaust Remembrance Day, January 27, and will be completed by British-Israeli artist Solomon Souza.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck said: “Recent incidents of discrimination in sport and other areas make this all the more important.”

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger reported being subjected to racist chanting during their clash with Tottenham Hotspur at New White Hart Lane last month.

Mr Buck added: “Racism and discrimination is not just a football problem.

“[It is] a societal problem that is reflected in football stadia.

"This piece of art has a football theme and hopefully it will resonate with our fans.

"Mr Abramovich cares deeply about not just anti-Semitism but all forms of discrimination. We've focused on anti-Semitism as a special project even though we continue projects to fight all kinds of discrimination.”