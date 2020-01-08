A LARGE amount of dog excrement was “smeared” across equipment at a children’s playground in Duffryn.
The foul mess was left in the park on Morgraig Avenue on Tuesday, January 7, causing the playground to close for several hours.
Newport City Council said staff had never seen “such atrocious behaviour”.
A spokeswoman added: “To do this to a children’s play area is totally unacceptable.”
The whole area was “contaminated” and a deep clean had to take place, the council said.
The playground was reopened today, January 8.
Gwent Police is conducting “house-to-house enquiries”, they said.
“We shall continue patrolling the area when possible.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101.
