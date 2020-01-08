ONE of Wales’ most high-profile lawyers is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after being involved in a crash that brought the M4 around Newport to a standstill last Friday.

Patrick Harrington QC, 70, of Raglan, was taken to the University of Hospital Wales, Cardiff, following the crash.

It happened at around 11am on January 3. The Wales Air Ambulance attended and police said that the driver had suffered a head injury.

The incident involved one car, a BMW, westbound between junctions 24 (Coldra) and 25 (Caerleon). Both carriageways were closed for around two hours afterwards.

Mr Harrington, who is a criminal barrister, has been involved in several high-profile trials in Wales, both defending and prosecuting.

He has appeared in more than 250 homicide trials, receiving a number of accolades for his work.

He is also a Crown Court Recorder.