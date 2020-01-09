COUNCILLORS are to consider changes to a proposed revamp of a ‘dated’ leisure centre, after estimated costs for the original plans increased to more than £8 million.

A major refurbishment and extension of Caldicot Leisure Centre was previously estimated at between £5.5 million and £6m - but they have since escalated to £8.3m due to issues around the condition of the building.

The proposals included an extension to the existing building to provide new fitness and soft play facilities, new changing rooms and an extended sports hall.

But the increased estimated cost did not include changes to the centre’s skatepark and outside areas which are also in need of improvement.

The leisure centre is described as looking “tired and dated” - and it stands in contrast to the new multi-million pound Caldicot School with which it shares a campus.

An alternative scheme is now being looked at, which will bring similar improvements, but which does not include an extension to the building.

Instead, it proposes to refurbish the top floor of the leisure centre to provide new state-of-the-art fitness facilities, with an improved 60-station gym, and a nine-station toning facility, with extra studios for spinning and classes.

The soft play, cafe and kitchen area would be created where existing squash courts and changing rooms are, with a viewing gallery onto the swimming pool.

A new skate park design is proposed, along with a refresh of the pool hall, while an improved spa and sauna offer would still be provided.

However, the new plans would mean squash is no longer provided at the centre.

The plan is estimated to cost £6.3m, but a report says it could bring in an income of £200,000 per year by the fourth year, with the facilities expected to increase membership.

Another option which has been looked at is demolishing the leisure centre and rebuilding on the same site, but this is estimated to cost between £12-15m.

The different options available will be considered by councillors at a full council meeting next Thursday.

The council is also proposing to spend £30,000 on a feasibility study for upgrades to fitness facilities at Chepstow Leisure Centre, which could also include changes to the cafe and reception areas depending on cost.