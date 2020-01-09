THEY gave Caerleon's postboxes a festive makeover with colourful wool 'toppers' featuring Christmas trees, a cosy hearth, and even a turkey dinner with all the trimmings.

And now the town's prolific crotchet and knitting group Prosecco and Purls have had their efforts rewarded - because they have raised more than £1,300 for St David's Hospice Care.

Many people posting Christmas cards in Caerleon in December saw the toppers - and many were inspired by the scenes depicted to donate to the cause.

Some £255 was raised in the St David’s Hospice shop in Caerleon - where notes on the festive toppers were directing passers-by to go and donate - as well as £902.05, plus £166.25 gift aid, from a JustGiving website page.

In total that’s an amazing £1,323.30.

The group thanked the South Wales Argus for our previous article, which helped to raise the profile of their cause.

They have also thanked the people of Caerleon for their “kind and positive comments” and well as their donations which they were overwhelmed by, with some coming from far afield as America and Japan.

To find out more about the group, visit their Facebook page at @proseccopurls