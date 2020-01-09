NEARLY £20 million will be invested in upgrading east Wales’ gas network this year, say Wales and West Utilities.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across East Wales,” said Rob Long, Wales and West Utilities director of operations.

“Whether it’s for heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.”

The company has committed to investing £18.3m in 2020, after spending £14.6m last year on upgrading 73 kilometres of gas pipes across east Wales.

“We’ve pledged to deliver a Net Zero ready gas network by 2035, so this work will not only keep the gas flowing safely and reliably today, it will also make sure the gas network is fit for the future and is ready to transport green gases like hydrogen and biomethane.”