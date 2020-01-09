A STEELWORKS in the heart of Newport is set to make 72 jobs redundant as Brexit uncertainty and the state of the UK steel industry bites.

Liberty Steel made the announcement this morning following a meeting with staff at the site, on the banks of the River Usk.

The losses are part of 355 job cuts by Liberty Steel in South Yorkshire and South Wales after a review of its UK business in response to "challenging market conditions and a lingering reduction in demand for UK steel products".

Michael Perry, finance and commercial director of Liberty Steel in Newport, said the firm was committed to a long-term future of steel production in Newport, but the cyclical nature of the steel market meant cost savings needed to be made to ensure that future.

He said the 72 jobs would be made redundant and workers would have the choice of taking an enhanced voluntary redundancy package or could move to a newly-set up business - GFG Workforce Solutions - which would see them staying on full pay and carrying out agency work for up to 40 hours a week.

GFG Workforce Solutions has been set up specially by Liberty's owner Sanjeev Gupta to offset the impact of the redundancies across the group.

Mr Perry said Mr Gupta, who lives in Monmouthshire, had originally bought the Newport Liberty plant in 2013 and kept the staff on 50 per cent pay for two years until the site was ready to restart.

He said: "This is a family-run company and we have had to make these changes to remain competitive."

Ross Murdoch, GMB national officer, said: "Once again we have more bad news for the UK steel industry. A country that doesn't produce it's own steel for key infrastructure projects and shipbuilding is a county that's destined to fail.

"Our steelworkers deserve better than this. The government urgently needs to intervene and ensure steel companies in the UK receive the backing they have long called for on energy costs and business rates.

"GMB will of course engage with the company to mitigate any losses for our members and will continue to campaign with our sister steel trade unions to bring about the support and investment required."