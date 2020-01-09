FOR SOME, the parkrun in Cwmbran is tough enough already, but a group of fitness enthusiasts will be making it that much harder for themselves this weekend, all in aid of children’s charity Ty Hafan.

Members of Cwmbran Bootcamp will be teaming up on Saturday, January 11, to flip two tractor tyres around the five-kilometre course, from the top of Northfields recreation ground, along the Afon Lwyd, around Cwmbran Boating Lake, and back to the start point.

Group members have already climbed Pen y Fan and completed the Chepstow 5k stampede - a five-kilometre race over challenging obstacles - for the charity.

Instructor Jed Davies said: “The bootcamp has been going for a couple of years now.

“We wanted to give something back to the local people who have supported us, so we started organising these events to raise money for charities in south Wales.

“Someone mentioned about Ty Hafan to me, and after reading up on them, I really wanted to help them.

“Anything we can do to help terminally ill children and their families can only be a good thing.

“We use these two massive tractor tyres in our sessions, so we wanted to do something involving them.

“As a group we’ve done Cwmbran parkrun before, so we thought: ‘Why not add the tractor tyres?’”

Cwmbran Bootcamp members preparing for their five kilometre tyre flip around Cwmbran Boating Lake to raise money for Ty Hafan. Picture: Cwmbran Bootcamp

The participants will be split in to two teams, each flipping their tyre as far as they can before swapping to the next flipper.

There are still eight places left for the challenge. Entry costs £5, all of which goes to Ty Hafan, and the start on Saturday is at 11am, meeting at The Olive Tree, off Edlogan Way, Cwmbran.

If you would like to take part, visit Cwmbran Bootcamp on Facebook, or email cwmbranbootcamp@gmail.com

“Our charity events started off with just our customers taking part, but we'd love to see more people from Cwmbran getting involved too so we can raise even more for local charities," said Mr Davies.

If tyre flipping is not for you, but you would like to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/charity-bootcamp