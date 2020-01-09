ARMED police descended on a street in Newport this afternoon after reports of an assault and a man threatening a woman with a knife.

At around 2.50pm this afternoon, January 9, police were called after a report of an assault inside a flat in William Lovett Gardens, Tunnel Terrace.

Gwent Police said a woman had allegedly been assaulted by a man and also threatened with a knife.

The woman has been treated for minor injuries.

No arrests have been made and there is no "wider threat to the public," said Chief Inspector Ryan Francis.

He added: "Officers, including armed officers, attended this incident and no arrests have been made at this stage.

"We are satisfied that there is no wider threat to the public and enquiries are ongoing.

If anyone has information that could help police enquiries, please calling 101 quoting Log 267 9/1/19 or you can send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media accounts.