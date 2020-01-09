A RUNNER who was inspired by a friend’s courageous cancer battle has tackled a series of five kilometres parkruns to raise more than £3,000 for charity.

Fiona Creasey, from Catbrook, between Chepstow and Monmouth, set herself the challenge of completing 50 parkruns throughout 2019 in support of her friend Lisa Newton, from Yorkshire, who died in November after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

Inventively, Ms Creasey used the first letter at each location to spell the name of her chosen charity, Target Ovarian Cancer.

Starting in Tewkesbury and ending in Ross-on-Wye, Ms Creasey surpassed her target by completing 55 runs - which included running every Saturday for the whole of 2019 at locations ranging from Victoria in Canada to Trellissick in Cornwall.

Ms Creasey, who works as a clerk to governors at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools, said: “Ovarian cancer is often known as the silent killer because awareness of symptoms is low and women are frequently diagnosed too late for effective treatment.

MORE NEWS:

“Target Ovarian Cancer aims to improve awareness and early diagnosis, funds research and provides support and information to sufferers and their families.”

Ms Creasey, who also ran on the morning of New Year’s Day and Christmas Day, and posted regular updates on her Just Giving page, says she has been overwhelmed by the response to her challenge.

“I initially set myself a target of raising at least £2,000. But the support from family, friends, colleagues and other runners has been amazing," she said.

“Very sadly, Lisa died before I had completed my 50th run of the year, but she followed my journey on Facebook and posted encouraging comments every week.

“I hope my efforts will honour her memory, improve awareness of the symptoms of ovarian cancer and highlight the need for further research into this dreadful disease.”

Ms Creasey will be collecting donations until Saturday January 18. If you would like to support her Target Ovarian Cancer challenge, you can visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fiona-creasey