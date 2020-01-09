PART of the M4 motorway in Monmouthshire will be closed next week due to roadworks.

Work will be undertaken from Rogiet at Junction 23, to the English border in Monmouthshire.

It is expected that the work will take place between 8pm on Monday, January 13 and 6am on Tuesday, January 14, or until temporary traffic signs are removed.

As a result of the work, vehicles will not be able to travel eastbound on the carriageway which extends from the tip of the exit slip road onto the M48 at Junction 23.

The alternative route for eastbound traffic will be to join the M48 at Junction 23, and rejoin the M4 at Junction 21.

Vehicles carrying loads of over 44 tonnes will be unable to use the diversion route. Transport associations will therefore be notified in advance to advise members to avoid transporting heavy loads.

A copy of the order notice can be viewed on the Welsh Government website at https://gov.wales/roads-orders