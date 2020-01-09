A DEALER who turned to trafficking drugs with his girlfriend, after a motorbike accident stopped him from being able to work, has escaped going to prison.

Ashley Millard was caught with a bong and weighing scales, along with cocaine and cannabis, when police stopped his Audi A4.

The 24-year-old former Network Rail worker was pulled over by officers at Brynmawr’s Blaenant Industrial Estate in October 2018, prosecutor Marian Lewis told Newport Crown Court.

The police recovered 54.5 grammes of cannabis and 0.248 grammes of cocaine from the vehicle and the defendant was later found to have £500 cash in his wallet.

Millard, of Gwern Berthi Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

His girlfriend, Moesha Gibbins, aged 22, of Bailey Street, Brynmawr, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The couple had worked as a “partnership” in selling cannabis, the court heard.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating for Millard, said his client was a “low level street dealer who deserved full credit for his guilty pleas”.

His barrister told Judge Richard Williams that the defendant was a man of previous good character with no previous convictions and had shown “much remorse”.

Mr Jones added: “A motorcycle accident stopped him from working and he ran up a £10,000 debt – not a drugs debt”

Millard had succumbed to the “temptation” of drug dealing to make a fast buck but, his lawyer said, “it was a fool’s errand”.

Judge Williams told the defendant there was a “very good prospect of rehabilitation” for him and said he was prepared to spare him immediate custody.

Millard was jailed for two years, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He must also complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £250 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.

As he left the dock, Judge Williams told Millard: “You can consider yourself fortunate.”

The defendant replied: “Thank you.”

Gibbins is due to be sentenced on January 29 after her case was adjourned for the preparation of a Probation Service report.

She was granted conditional bail.