PLANS for a development of sustainable one-bedroom houses in Chepstow have been submitted to Monmouth council.

Monmouthshire Housing Association has submitted plans for eight one-bedroomed, terraced houses on Western Avenue in the town's Bulwark area.

The site, currently occupied by 46 garages, will also offer car parking spaces and electric vehicle charging points.

There will be nine car parking spaces in total, one for each house and a visitor space.

A design statement submitted as part of the application says: “The proposal responds to the national and local housing crisis which has led to a shortage of homes for young people and those wishing to downsize and a shortage of sustainable, affordable housing.

“The design is to be low or zero carbon and fossil fuel free.

“The intention is to ensure that high levels of environmental comfort can be achieved with minimum reliance on fossil fuels and maximum user control.

“We will therefore combine underfloor systems in the main living spaces.

“In summer the buildings are designed to maintain cool through openable windows and natural cross and stack ventilation allied to thermal mass.”

The houses will be two storeys, with a toilet and kitchen/living room on the ground floor and a bedroom and bathroom on the first floor.

The application will be considered by Monmouthshire County Council in the coming months.