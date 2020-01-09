PEOPLE from across Wales have expressed support for Patrick Harrington QC, who is seriously ill in hospital following a crash on the M4 near Newport.

The criminal barrister - one of Wales’ top lawyers - was taken to the University of Hospital Wales following a crash last Friday, January 3.

Mr Harrington was involved in a number of high-profile cases and appeared in more than 250 homicide trials, receiving a number of accolades for his work.

He was also heavily involved in Ebbw Vale Rugby Football Club and their president, Mark Powell QC, said the club were “hoping and praying for a good recovery”.

He said: “The club has learned of the serious road traffic accident involving Patrick Harrington.

“He is seriously ill in Hospital and I, and all his many friends in Ebbw Vale, together with all in the Rugby Club which he has served with such distinction for so many years, are hoping and praying for a good recovery.

“Some may not know that Patrick played a considerable role alongside the Russell family during the glory years of professional rugby.”

Mr Powell added that the club’s “thoughts” are with Mr Harrington’s family.

Ian James, who is also involved with Ebbw Vale said: “Sending my thoughts and prayers to Patrick and his family.

“A great man of EVRFC, a friend and a seriously impressive mind.”

Nick-Thomas Symonds, MP for Torfaen, said he “was very sorry to read the news about the widely-respected Patrick Harrington QC of Farrar’s Building.

“Thoughts with him and his family at this awful time.”

And Farrar’s Building, the firm Mr Harrington belongs to, said: “Our sincere thanks for the many kind wishes of support for Patrick Harrington QC and his family.

“Your thoughts at this time are much appreciated. Thank you.”