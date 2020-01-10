A POLICE officer feared he was going to die as he was being dragged across the ground after becoming trapped in the door of a Mini with a teenage drug dealer at the wheel.

Learner driver Kai Ford, 18, from Pontypool, reversed at speed as he was being challenged by Police Constable Greg Scanlon in Cwmbran.

The officer was then thrown on to the bonnet after the defendant crashed into an unmarked police car.

But PC Scanlon still managed to get up, grab Ford and arrest him.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the officer has since thought about giving up his police career.

Prosecutor Eugene Egan said: “PC Scanlon was dragged across the road for some 20 metres after becoming trapped on the driver’s side.

“He shouted at the defendant to stop. The car was being used as a weapon to recklessly cause injury to the officer.

“PC Scanlon was taken to accident and emergency suffering from blurred vision and pain due to shattered glass in his eyes and suffered a cut hand.”

Mr Egan said the incident took place on November 6, 2019 and added: “The Mini was uninsured and the defendant has not passed his test. He told the police in interview that he panicked and reversed.”

READ MORE:

The judge, Recorder David Harris, was told how Ford, of George Street, Wainfelin, had been caught dealing cannabis in Pontypool earlier last year on March 26, 2019.

Mr Egan said PC Sarah Phillips arrested the teenager who had nine grammes of the drug valued at £100 and a mobile phone with messages linked to trafficking.

Ford pleaded guilty to causing assault occasioning actual bodily harm to PC Scanlon, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Owen Williams, mitigating, said: “The defendant wishes to express through me how truly remorseful he is for causing the injuries to the officer and how he regrets becoming involved in the dealing of drugs.”

His barrister added: “There is a realistic chance of rehabilitation. At the age of seven, he suffered a significant bereavement. His mother died suddenly.

“He has experienced an unsettled life and found his schooling hard.

“The defendant and his father became homeless and were effectively sofa surfing for two years.”

Mr Williams urged the court to consider suspending the inevitable custodial term.

But Recorder Harris told Williams he was going to a young offender institution.

He said: “Thankfully, the officer’s physical injuries were relatively minor. But he has suffered psychologically.

“He felt he was going to be killed. That was the thought going through his mind as he was being dragged along by you.

“It has made him think if being in the police is the right career for him.”

The judge locked Ford up for 12 months and banned him from driving for two years and six months.

He will have to sit an extended retest and pay a £170 victim surcharge after his release from custody.

Ford is also due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on April 3.