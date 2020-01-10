A PROJECT promoting healthier lives and experiences has been launched in Monmouthshire.

MonLife, which unifies all services and facilities under one brand and will continue throughout the year, is intended to strengthen awareness of healthy living and enhance opportunities for people in the county.

Activities will be taking place across Monmouthshire, including at Caldicot Castle, Abergavenny Leisure Centre, Monmouth Museum and the Old Station in Tintern.

Richard John, Cabinet Member for Education and Leisure, is backing the project

Sessions will deliver leisure, outdoor education, green infrastructure and countryside access, among other things.

Monmouthshire council says that by aligning to well-being plans, MonLife will play a significant role in building sustainable and resilient communities, reducing inequalities and supporting vulnerable people.

“I am thrilled to be leading MonLife and look forward to its first full year in operation helping MonLife grow and thrive with an amazing group of passionate and committed colleagues,” said chief operating officer Ian Saunders.

This week’s launch was filled with events across all services, including mini tennis, and local food and drink sampling at Chepstow Tourism Information Centre.

“At a time when many councils are cutting back on discretionary services, I am really proud that in Monmouthshire we’re protecting and enhancing our leisure services and attractions through MonLife," said Cllr Richard John, cabinet member for education and leisure.

“This embodies our commitment to protecting locally accessible services for residents, including helping people lead more active and independent lives through our array of diverse services and facilities.

“I hope as many residents as possible will take up the opportunity to experience our wonderful facilities and services and see for themselves how MonLife can impact on the mind, body and soul of our community.”