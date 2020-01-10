A MOTORCYCLIST caught the eye of the law after undertaking an unmarked police car "at speed".

On Thursday morning, January 9, at around 9am a motorcyclist undertook the police vehicle in the Newport area.

Police swiftly caught up and stopped the motorcyclist - it soon transpired that the driver not have a valid driving licence and the vehicle was not taxed.

A spokesman for Area Support Unit East, of Gwent Police, said: "If you're going to undertake an unmarked police vehicle at speed, it's best that you have tax and a valid driving licence."

