A CRASH on the A48 near Chepstow is causing heavy traffic in both directions.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

The incident happened on the A48 between Chepstow and Sedbury, in Gloucestershire.

Gwent Police have advised drivers to avoid the area wherever possible.

A traffic map showing the scene of the incident and the congestion (red line). Picture: The AA

There is also another incident on the M48 Severn Bridge, near Chepstow, where a stalled vehicle has blocked one lane.

More to follow.

