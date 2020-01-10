VETERANS of the Armed Forces who have been injured serving their country, and those still serving, are being encouraged to make use of a Newport hub, as part of a drive to encourage them to take the first step towards seeking support.

This month, service personnel will be given the chance to take the first steps in their recovery journey, by military charity Help for Heroes.

A monthly hub at Newport International Sports Village takes place between 11.00am and 11.30am on the second Tuesday every month.

It is an opportunity to meet the charity’s fellowship coordinator, Mark Reed and one-to-one key worker Alison Griffiths, and find out more about the community and sports recovery activities on offer across Wales.

On Tuesday January 14 at the Newport hub, men and women who have been injured in service will have the opportunity to try out wheelchair rugby, under the expert guidance of Darren Carew, a veteran who is also the Welsh Rugby Union disability sports coordinator for Wales.

Having benefited from Help for Heroes support in the past, Mr Carew is keen to inspire others to get involved in the charity’s recovery programme.

He said: “Help for Heroes have had a direct impact on my progression post-injury.

"I was part of the GB team for the Warrior Games, with an eye towards competing at Invictus, but during that competition I found my passion for coaching and gave up competing to help others.''

Community recovery manager Shelley Elgin said: “Our expert team works hard to improve the lives of men and women right across Wales, and this January we’re asking everyone to make a New Years’ resolution to be part of our amazing network.

"Sharing the stories about the work we do and encouraging those who need our support to come forward can make a positive difference in their lives, and the lives of their loved ones.”

To access support in Wales, visit helpforheroes.org.uk/get-support/how-to-access-our-services/recovery-in-wales