A ROCK covers band from Torfaen will be performing in Blaenavon tomorrow.

Full Dark, No Stars are a three-piece band formed in the summer of 2015, and comprising Jamie-Rhys Sheehan, from Blaenavon, on guitar and lead vocals, and Adam Greening (bass guitar) and Thomas Weaver (drums), both from Abersychan.

On his return to his hometown, Mr Sheehan says those going to the gig should expect to hear some songs from artists you would not normally hear on the covers music scene.

“It will be loud rock music. Unlike a lot of other cover bands, we try to give a different experience when we play," he said.

“We try to mix it up and play songs you generally wouldn’t expect to hear.

“As a group it’s always good to play in Blaenavon. When we first started, we would play here all the time, but we don’t as often now.

“It’s always good when we can come back and it’s always a good turn-out.

“After we formed in the summer of 2015, it's just kept getting busier and busier. Last year we played at least 100 gigs, it’s been non-stop.

“That’s helped us as a band. We’ve met lots of people and played some fantastic venues across south Wales, playing in Swansea and Cardiff.

“We’ve covered a lot of places and built up a decent following."

Full Dark, No Stars performing live. Picture: Full Dark, No Stars

2020 has already started in a positive fashion for the trio, having performed in Risca and Newport in the opening week of the year.

Mr Sheehan said the band were looking to build on a successful 2019, growing their covers set list and even looking to record their first original tracks.

“This year is going to be better than ever. We are looking forward to updating the set list of our covers, and we have four or five original songs that we have been working on for a while.

“We are hoping to be able to record them later this year.

“It will be great to see everyone coming out and supporting us at The Pottery on Saturday."

Full Dark, No Stars will be performing at The Pottery, on Llanover Road, from 9pm until midnight.