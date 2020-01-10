GWENT Police have appealed for information following a burglary and van theft in Caerphilly.

A set of keys was taken from a property in Pontygwindy Road, at around 1.15pm on Monday, January 6.

A blue Volkswagen Transporter van, with the registration DA18 VRV, was then stolen. The van is still missing, police say.

Officers would like to trace and speak to the man in this CCTV image (above), who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2000006169.

Alternatively, send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter accounts, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.

In an emergency, call 999.

MORE CRIME NEWS: