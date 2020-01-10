FIVE Labour MPs from the Gwent area have nominated Sir Keir Starmer to become the party's next leader.

Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent), Wayne David (Caerphilly), Chris Evans (Islwyn), Jessica Morden (Newport East), and Nick Thomas-Symonds (Torfaen) all announced this week that they would formally endorse the UK's shadow Brexit secretary to replace current Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Newport West MP Ruth Jones is yet to make an official nomination, according to the latest standings on the Labour Party website.

Mr Starmer is one of six Labour MPs in the running to become party leader in April.

Caerphilly MP Mr David said Mr Starmer was "the right person to turn things round" following Labour's "huge defeat" in last month's general election, in which the party lost 60 seats across the UK.

"[Mr Starmer] is radical, but he is also in touch with people's realities," Mr David said.

Mr Smith said Mr Starmer was "best placed to take on Boris Johnson and this Tory government".

The Blaenau Gwent AM added: “He has dedicated his life to standing up for people who need help, and in parliament I’ve seen first-hand his unwavering dedication in fighting to protect jobs, workers’ rights and strong environmental standards.

“Within the Labour Party I think he has the ability to unite us and build a talented shadow cabinet."

Mr Smith said the task for the next Labour leader would be to "win across the whole UK".

“It’s a difficult job and we are lucky to have many strong candidates for it, but I believe the best person to do this is Keir Starmer," he said. “Keir is a future Labour prime minister with a proven track record of fighting for working people and holding the Tories to account."

Mr Starmer currently leads the way in official nominations, which close on Monday.

He (63 nominations) leads Labour colleagues Rebecca Long-Bailey (26), Lisa Nandy (24), Jess Phillips (22), Emily Thornberry (nine), and Clive Lewis (four).

Each candidate needs 22 colleagues (MPs or MEPs) to nominate them before Monday's deadline if they are to secure a place in the next round of voting.

Meanwhile, in the Labour Party's deputy leadership contest, candidate Ian Murray has been nominated by Mr David and Mr Evans, and candidate Angela Rayner has been nominated by Ms Morden, Ms Jones, and Mr Thomas-Symonds.

All figures correct as of 11am on Friday, January 10.