REALITY TV star Caitlyn Jenner is coming to Newport for a Q&A event, hosted by I’m A Celebrity Get… Me Out Of Here! campmate Roman Kemp.

The Capital FM DJ will quiz Ms Jenner, who underwent sex reassignment surgery in January 2017, in what promises to be a lively and revealing two hours.

The former Olympian – she won gold in the 1976 Canadian games in the decathlon – will discuss her life, gender transition and time in the jungle.

What’s more, organisers have hinted that Ms Jenner may even discuss one of most famous, and most talked about, families in the world: the Kardashians and the Jenners.

And following the interval, she will also field questions from the audience as host Roman Kemp will invite questions through text messages and Twitter.

Mr Kemp said he “can’t wait to interview Caitlyn on stage”.

“We chatted so much in the jungle, but I know there’s even more to discover and I’m excited to share that will a live audience.”

The event will be held at the new ICC Wales, Celtic Manor, on Saturday, January 25 at 12pm.

Tickets start from £59 and meet and greets start from £149.

A second event is being held in Brighton on the same day at 8pm.

Tickets are available here but if you need a wheelchair or prefer to book over phone, you can call 0333 666 4466.