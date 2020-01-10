FORMER Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony has explained why he won’t sign for Newport County AFC, despite continuing to train with the club while he deliberates over his next move.

Bony has not played a competitive game since July, when the Ivory Coast were beaten on penalties in the quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since being released by Swansea at the end of last season and he’s been training with County since August to stay fit.

Bony admits that Exiles boss Michael Flynn did try to persuade him to play for the club earlier this season but it was not an offer that he considered for too long.

“My friend Michael Flynn, said, ‘You can have a game here’ but it’s the fact it’s in League Two,” he told The Athletic this week.

“I’ve been to Qatar, I didn’t play for six months - all of that together, it’s not going to look good [on my CV].

“Not because I’d be playing in League Two, but you can see from the beginning, ‘He got injured, he went to Qatar, he played Africa Cup; we don’t see you too much. You keep dropping…’

“I said [to Flynn] it would be difficult for me to accept that offer. And when I explained it, he said I was right.”

Bony continues to receive offers from clubs around the world and Flynn expects the striker to agree a deal soon.

“Wilf’s had a lot of offers since he’s been with us,” said the County manager.

“He’s in with us again and he’s smashing to have around.

“If he turned around and said, ‘can we do something to the end of the season?’ Everyone would be delighted.

“But it’s not going to happen because of the amount of money that Wilf is getting offered.

“He’s got to think of his family and do what’s right for Wilfried Bony.

“He’s not on anything at the minute, but why would he tie himself to a club when he’s very close to getting something?”

Asked about a move for Wales international midfielder Joe Ledley, who is also a free agent, Flynn said: “I haven’t spoken to Joe this week. I’ve had a lot more that I’ve needed to concentrate on.

“I’ll have a chat with him and see how things are.

“There’s a lot of things that could get in the way but it’s an easy conversation, really. We’re both open and honest with each other.

“But that’s not even a thought at the minute because I need to get what I need in first.”

