WINDS of up to 80pm are set to batter Gwent on Monday as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

The weather warning, which covers Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen, is in place from noon on Monday to midnight.

The forecasters said there will likely be "delays to rad, rail, air and ferry transport".

They added:"An area of very strong winds will move eastwards across the UK through Monday afternoon and evening, clearing eastwards overnight.

"The strongest winds are expected around exposed coasts and hills in the west of the UK. "

Short term loss of power and other services is also possible.

