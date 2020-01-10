STARGAZERS will be able to see the first full moon of the decade tonight.

A full Wolf Moon will appear tonight as the earth casts a shadow onto the lunar surface.

South Wales Argus astrology columnist Jon Powell said: "Unlike the significant darkening of the moon that we witness when the Moon passes through the darker 'umbra' part of the Earth's shadow, tonight sees a lighter half-shadow cast upon the moon, so the effect won't be as dramatic.

"That said, it will be noticeable but it may take a while to spot the dimming of the moon.

"Astrophotography may well be able to augment the effect of the eclipse beyond what the human eye can see."

The eclipse begins at 5.07pm, will be at its clearest at 7.10pm and ends at 9.12pm.

