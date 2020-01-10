RESIDENTS in Caerphilly county borough have been warned to keep an eye out for 'claims farmers' who are operating in the area.

The council has issued a warning after an increase in the number of their tenants falling victim to the scam.

The companies involved encourage tenants to submit claims against their landlords for repairs that have not been done, and use cold calling, leaflets and social media to spread the word of their business.

Caerphilly council said that a number of the cases they have dealt with involve the claims management companies delaying submitting the claim from the tenant until after their cooling off period has ended - meaning that in the period between the tenant starting the claim and the company submitting it, the repairs have been finished and the claim is not upheld.

This also leaves the tenants with legal fees even if they withdraw their claim.

"We've seen a number of cases where tenants have been targeted by doorstep callers from so called 'claims farmer' companies," said Cllr Lisa Phipps, cabinet member for homes, places and tourism.

"After the tenant has been encouraged to sign an agreement, their details are then sold to a legal firm who often charge considerable fees, which the tenant must pay.

"We encourage tenants to be wary of callers to their home, and to seek advice from officers before signing any documents.

"Tenants are also reminded that, as part of their Tenancy Agreement, they must let us know quickly if any repairs are needed at their home."