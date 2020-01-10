THE UK Government must "listen to the steel sector and take urgent action" a Welsh Government minister has urged, in the wake of the 72 job losses announced by Liberty Steel in Newport.

The job losses - among more than 350 announced by the company UK-wide - were announced yesterday amid what the company called a backdrop of Brexit uncertainty and a struggling UK steel industry.

“As is well documented, the sector continues to face a huge range of challenges, both globally and domestically and Liberty Steel is not alone in having to take difficult decisions at this time,” said economy minister Ken Skates.

“It is now vital that the UK Government listens to the steel sector and takes urgent action to safeguard the future of the industry in the UK.

“I have written again to Andrea Leadsom, the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, calling on her to convene a meeting with the steel industry and key stakeholders.”

“(The Liberty Steel announcement) is extremely disappointing news and we stand ready to do all that we can to support the workforce.

“We note the company anticipates these redundancies will be voluntary. As further information becomes available, our ReAct programme will be ready to support those impacted by today’s announcement, alongside coordinated support from local partners.”

The Liberty Steel job losses are part of 355 job cuts announced by the company in South Yorkshire and South Wales.

They come just weeks after Tata Steel’s Orb Electrical Steels plant in Newport was officially mothballed.

Liberty Steel has said it will offer workers enhanced voluntary redundancy packages or could move to a newly-set up business - GFG Workforce Solutions - which would see them staying on full pay and carrying out agency work for up to 40 hours a week.

GFG Workforce Solutions has been set up specially by Liberty's owner Sanjeev Gupta to offset the impact of the redundancies across the group.