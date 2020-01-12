THESE men were all jailed in Gwent in the last weeks and here are details of the crimes which put them behind bars.

Derry Dunnion

Jordan Hill

Ieuan Smith

‘Cowardly’ trio Derry Dunnion, 31, Jordan Hill, 28, and Ieuan Smith, 23, all from Newport, were jailed for a combined total of more than 15 years for their roles in a terrifying knifepoint robbery.

A 22-year-old man was threatened with a blade before he handed over £85 cash and a packet of cigarettes.

Dunnion, was convicted of robbery after a trial after pleading not guilty to the offence, which took place on June 20, 2019, and sent to prison for six years.

Hill and Smith both admitted robbery and were jailed for five years and two months and four years and six months respectively.

Outside the court, Detective Constable Dean Cummings, the office in the case, said: “This was a violent and cowardly act which occurred in the early morning in broad daylight.

“We welcome the sentences handed out by the judge at Newport Crown Court, and hope this will give the victim the justice he needs to get on with his life.

“Knife crime has no place in our community and Gwent Police are committed to keeping our communities safe from violence.”

Lukasz Weckowicz

Lukasz Weckowicz took part in a brutal robbery that saw an 81-year-old businessman punched unconscious in his jewellery and pawn shop.

The defendant and an unnamed accomplice, targeted their “vulnerable victim” at Raza's Buy and Sell Shop on Newport’s Commercial Street in September 2017.

The shop owner, Syed Raza, hasn’t been able to return to work because he has been left so traumatised by the robbery and lost around £6,000 during the raid.

He feared he could have been killed during his ordeal and had his business in the city for 44 years.

Weckowicz, 34, formerly of Newport, went on the run for more than two years before he was caught just before Christmas.

The other robber is still at large, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Weckowicz, of Eastwood Avenue, March, Cambridgeshire, pleaded guilty to robbery.

Judge Nicola Jones jailed him for three years and eight months.

Dewi Davey

Arsonist Dewi Davey set fire to his flat in a communal block because he felt sorry for himself after his pregnant girlfriend left him.

He put the lives of his neighbours at risk when he started a blaze behind his front door and left his apartment.

The defendant, aged 40, now of Garden Street, Llanbradach, admitted arson reckless as to whether life was endangered at Gwaun Newydd in Caerphilly.

The fire caused more than £10,000 worth of damage.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Davey was jailed for 10 months.

Justin Nichols

Justin Nichols was caught with cash and cannabis in his backpack riding a motorbike the wrong way down the M4.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Nicola Jones jailed for him for 28 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months from the time of his release.

Nichols, 24, from Llanthewy Road in Newport, admitted two counts of aggravated vehicle taking, two of riding without a licence or insurance, and two of failing to stop.

He also admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply.