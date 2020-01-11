Have you seen this man? Gwent Police are appealing for information to find 29-year-old Anthony Richards, from Caerphilly, who breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on 8th August.

Richards received a 36-week sentence for offences of criminal damage and theft from vehicles, following a hearing at Newport Magistrates court on the 5th April 2019.

Due to the fact that Richards, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions he has now been recalled to prison.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting reference number 1900449695.

You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org