NEWPORT currently has the highest level of tenant demand for buy-to-let homes among cities in the UK, according to a new study.

Thirty-five per cent of all rental homes in the city listed on the major online sites are already let, according to online letting agent Howsy, which has examined where in the UK is kicking off a new decade with the highest tenant demand for buy-to-let homes.

Howsy looked at rental listings across major online sites and analysed demand across 23 major UK cities, based on the proportion of rental listings that had already been snapped up by renters, as a percentage of all listings available online.

The most popular UK rental cities according to Howsy

Bristol also remains one of the most in-demand cities for rental properties at 34 per cent, with Nottingham (33 per cent), Cambridge (33 per cent) and Belfast (25 per cent) also ranking in the top five.

Plymouth (23 per cent), Portsmouth (23 per cent), Bournemouth (23 per cent), Leicester (18 per cent) and Manchester (18 per cent) complete the top 10.

Aberdeen remains the least sought after area for rental properties in the UK with tenant demand at five per cent, followed by Swansea (eight per cent) and Leeds (nine per cent).

The least popular UK rental cities according to Howsy

“The buy-to-let sector may have had a rough ride of late but the UK rental market is still heavily relied upon by many in order to put a roof over their head and as a result, many cities still provide a great opportunity for buy-to-let investors due to the lower levels of available stock and consistently high tenant demand," said Calum Brannan, founder and chief executive of Howsy.