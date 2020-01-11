GWENT Cats Protection would like to introduce you to three stunning kittens.

Abby, Tilly and Eric are three beautiful kittens who came into care with their mother Annie at 18 days old. They will be 10 weeks old on Friday and are now ready for their forever home(s).

(Abby, Eric and Tilly are looking for new homes)

They can be homed either together or singly, subject to our Cats Protection kitten homing guidelines with a prior home visit.

These three little snowballs are all playful, boisterous, utterly adorable and will be at our Adoption Day at New Inn Community Hall, NP4 0PZ on Saturday, January 11. Unfortunately we are unable to accept prior reservations so please come along and meet them on Saturday. Doors open at 1.30pm, so best not to be late!

If you would like more information about adopting from us, we’d love to hear from you!

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: info@gwent.cats.org.uk

Web: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch