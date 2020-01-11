EVER fancied operating one of Newport’s most iconic attractions? Well, here’s your chance.

Newport City Council is looking for three visitor service assistants for Transporter Bridge where you will learn to operate the bridge, drive the gondola and supervise visitors across the stomach-churning high walkway.

If you’ve never operated a transporter bridge before, don’t worry. (Let’s face it, who has?)

The council will provide all the necessary training.

Then you can say you know how to operate one of only six transporter bridges worldwide. Not a bad conversation starter.

As part of the role, you will also provide guided tours – and the council say they will clue you up on the history of the bridge and Newport, to ensure you’re confident at fielding questions.

To be in with a chance of landing this unique job, you will need to be able to demonstrate that you: can deliver a high standard of customer care, are comfortable walking at heights and can climb the 277 steps to the high-level walkway several times a day, have good standard of education (5 GCSEs or equivalent) and enjoy working with the public.

The job will run until September 30 and you will be paid up to £18,795.

The close date for applications is January 23 – to apply click here.