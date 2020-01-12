HERE'S a round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

DAVID WYN ROBERTS, aged 50, of Parklands, Sunny Bank, Blackwood, pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a Mercedes car and resisting a constable.

He was fined £160 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MOHAMMED LATIF SHAFI, aged 51, of Keene Street, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for two years, and banned from driving for three years.

He admitted drug driving with cannabis in his system, assaulting a police officer, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Shafi was also sentenced to a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

LEANNE MARIA FRANCIS, aged 25, of Severn Sisters Close, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

She must pay £300 costs and a £21 surcharge.

USAMA AHMED, aged 19, of Friars Road, Newport, was banned from the roads for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent, failing to stop after an accident, driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He must also carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

JAMES ANDREW GIBBS JONES, aged 25, of Tillery Street, Abertillery, was fined £350 after he admitted assault by beating and criminal damage.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £35 surcharge.

DAVID FOSDICK, aged 32, of Ty Newydd Avenue, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was fined £207 after he was found guilty of harassment.

He must also pay £620 prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.

CRAIG LYNDON JARVIS, 55, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted stealing aftershave worth £130 from Debenhams.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge.

MOHAMMED ABDUL HADI MOHSIN, aged 29, of Dixton Close, Monmouth, was banned from the roads for six months after he admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He must also carry out 55 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

MARK CALLAGHAN, aged 44, of Powell’s Terrace, New Tredegar, was banned from the roads for two years for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.

The offences were proven by the single justice procedure.

ELLICIA CHAPPELL, aged 26, of Myrtle Drive, Rogerstone, Newport, was conditionally discharged for nine months after she admitted assault by beating.

She must also pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.