FORTY years ago this month, thousands of steelworkers across the UK - including many in Gwent - downed their tools for a strike in support of a pay rise.

The 1980 national steel lasted for 13 weeks and as it progressed, an increasingly bitter dispute saw picket lines become battle lines. Dozens of people were arrested.

The steelworkers were eventually successful in their aims, but during the strike, many found making ends meet increasingly difficult, as the uncertainty for themselves and their families mounted.

Despite the victory over a pay rise, many steel workers were subsequently made redundant, causing further hardship.

Here we take a look back at some of the images of the strike from throughout the Gwent region across the first three months of 1980.

The picket outside Cashmores in Pontymister during the strike on January 21 1980

In March 1980, steelworkers in Ebbw Vale voted against proposals made in a British Steel Corporation ballot

Middle management at Llanwern Steelworks on the picket line in February 1980

Pickets outside the GKN Newport site in March 1980

Pickets at the entrance of Llanwern Steelworks on the first day of strikes on January 2 1980

Police try to restrain the crowd of striking steelworkers from attacking a car outside the civic centre in Ebbw Vale in February 1980

MORE NEWS:

Striking steelworkers outside Cashmores in Pontymister on January 4 1980

Newport MP Roy Hughes marching through Newport with striking steelworkers on January 25 1980

Steelworkers attending a rally in Newport during the national steel strike in January 1980