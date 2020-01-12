OUR South Wales Argus Camera Club members have been out in force taking photos of the many amazing scenes and wildlife around the area.

Here, we highlight some of our favourites of the recent pictures taken by our members from across Gwent.

Folly Tower in Pontypool is framed well in this picture by Scrivlens

Butter wouldn't melt in this pup's mouth as this adorable expression shows - while the Guardian in Six Bells watches on. Picture: Alicia Holder

Ponies grazing on the Blorenge. Picture: Robin Birt

This eerie picture shows storm clouds rolling in across the countryside and was taken by Lindsay Williams while on the Iron Trail in Blaenavon

A swan is having a relaxing time on Machine Pond in Nantyglo. Picture: Christopher Parry

This picture shows the view of the Prince of Wales Bridge from the old Severn Bridge. Picture: Gina Bacchioni

A robin relaxing in Cwmcarn. Picture: Ian Agland

