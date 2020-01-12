OUR South Wales Argus Camera Club members have been out in force taking photos of the many amazing scenes and wildlife around the area.

Here, we highlight some of our favourites of the recent pictures taken by our members from across Gwent.

South Wales Argus:

Folly Tower in Pontypool is framed well in this picture by Scrivlens

South Wales Argus:

Butter wouldn't melt in this pup's mouth as this adorable expression shows - while the Guardian in Six Bells watches on. Picture: Alicia Holder

South Wales Argus:

Ponies grazing on the Blorenge. Picture: Robin Birt

South Wales Argus:

This eerie picture shows storm clouds rolling in across the countryside and was taken by Lindsay Williams while on the Iron Trail in Blaenavon

South Wales Argus:

A swan is having a relaxing time on Machine Pond in Nantyglo. Picture: Christopher Parry

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

This picture shows the view of the Prince of Wales Bridge from the old Severn Bridge. Picture: Gina Bacchioni

South Wales Argus:

A robin relaxing in Cwmcarn. Picture: Ian Agland

Joining our Camera Club is easy, all you need to do is search 'South Wales Argus Camera Club' on Facebook and post away - we may feature your pictures next.