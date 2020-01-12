A SECTION of the A40 in Monmouthshire has been closed following an accident.

UPDATE 3.25pm: The road has been re-opened.

Traffic reports show a stretch of the A40 southbound between Monmouth and Raglan has been closed, just west of the village of Mitchel Troy.

The accident reportedly involves one vehicle which has come off the road.

The A40 southbound has been closed at the Gibraltar Tunnels in Monmouth.

Local diversions are in place.

A traffic map showing the area affected. Picture: The AA

