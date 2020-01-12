The importance of the cyber security industry to Newport was highlighted at a networking event hosted by the South Wales Argus business team at the University of South Wales' Newport City Campus.

Damon Rands, of Wolfberry Cyber Security, which is based at the campus, was the guest speaker.

He told guests about the importance of businesses making sure they were cyber secure, especially in the wake of the recent cyber attack on Travelex.

He also explained about when Newport was at the forefront of cyber security, not only in Wales but nationally, with its Cyber Security Academy and being the base for Cyber Wales, a hub of businesses from across Wales all linked together through the need to make everything as cyber secure as possible.

South Wales Argus business editor Jo Barnes, who hosted the event, spread the word about the paper's We're Backing Newport campaign.

She urged the businesses attending the networking event to get involved in singing the praises of the city where they are based, or where they have clients.

She said: "We as a business are moving back into the heart of the city and are bringing about 200 staff with us. This shows we are backing Newport and we want to see others showing support for the city."

Businesses at the event included Newport-based Go Compare, Baldwins, Barclays, Thomas Carroll, David Barnes Public Relations, Alliance Agency, M4 Property Consultants, Parker and Co and The Pod, among others.