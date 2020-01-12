A WEATHER warning for strong winds has been issued for Tuesday afternoon.

The Met Office warns of gales up to 80 miles per hour in some parts of the UK as Storm Brendan arrives on Monday afternoon.

A yellow weather warning had originally been issued for Monday, covering Caerphilly and parts of Blaenau Gwent.

But a new warning, covering all of Wales and England, will now be in place on Tuesday from midday until midnight.

Frank Saunders, of the Met Office, said the UK and Ireland would turn increasingly windy as the storm, named by Irish forecaster Met Eireann, swept in on Monday.

He said: “It’s going to be windy across the western half of the UK, with gusts reaching 60-70mph along Irish Sea coastlines, the west of Scotland and perhaps some English Channel coasts – maybe even 80mph in a few exposed places.”

The Met Office forecasts winds of up to 45-50mph in Newport on Monday and Tuesday.

Mr Saunders added the severe conditions could cause travel disruption, and those in affected areas are advised to take extra care when driving on exposed routes such as bridges or high open roads.